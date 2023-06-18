Glastonbury weather forecast – could be worse…

The full Glastonbury line-up schedule was released this week, but instead of focus on that we’ll focus on what everyone is really interested in – the Glastonbury weather forecast.

Last years festival, by all accounts, was a scorcher – but early indications from the Met Office are that next weekends festival will see a mixture of sunshine and showers. Temperatures are expected to peak around the 18C mark – not too shabby – but it will feel colder in the wind. Intermittent showers are expected throughout the weekend, but seeing as it looks pretty dry in the run-up to next weekend, and we’ve just had the driest May in years, there shouldn’t be too much mud around. Pack your wellies just in case though – this is Glastonbury after all.

Metcheck is currently predicting a similar mix of sunshine and showers, with most of the showers predicted for the Saturday. They also reckon Saturday will get the best of the weekends temperatures, so it definitely looks like a day for sunglasses and ponchos!

Here’s a few more links if you’re one of those people who like to get a few opinions before deciding on that all important festival outfit:

– Netweather

– The Weather Outlook



