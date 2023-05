I think the video will attract more people to YouTube than the song, but as a piece of audio ‘Smile’ shifts from the toe-tapping a cappella start to something more clubby, but still maintains that lyrical appeal like Calvin Harris back when he was still doing good music.

Don’t expect too many layers from Galantis’ song as it’s pretty repetitive in content, but it keeps enough variety in musical style and vocal athletics to keep the song bouncing along.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Smile