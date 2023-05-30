Full Version Out Now: “Quit” by Cashmere Cat featuring Ariana Grande

Last week, Cashmere Cat released a snippet of new single “Quit”, featuring Ariana Grande. It wasn’t the full version so a lot of you have been looking for the full version. The good news is that you can now listen to the full version of this experimental new single.

This song is included in Cashmere Cat’s new album “9”. The album is out now and it includes the full version of Ariana Grande -collaboration “Quit”. This house-ish new single is filled with powerful vocals by Ariana Grande. She sings about why she needs to ‘quit’ dating her boy. This relationship is already over but it’s Ari who isn’t ready to let go. She won’t quit despite knowing it this toxic love with take over her freedom and will suffocate you. But this ‘quiting’ isn’t an option for Ariana. She knows that she’ll repent if she quit so she puts her heart into it and tries to fix things. Is that something good? What message should we take from Ari’s part in this song? It all depends on you – it’s your perspective. Listen to the song yourself below.

Listen “Quit” by Cashmere Cat and Ariana Grande – Full High-Quality Version