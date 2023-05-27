Collaboration Review: “Quit” by Cashmere Cat and Ariana Grande

If you din’t like the last Cashmere Cat collaboration “9 After Coachella” with MO and SOPHIE for some reason, Cashmere Cat has more in the bag for you. This time it’s another collaboration and it’s the pop queen Ariana Grande.

Cashmere Cat was in Pittsburgh where he revealed this new collaboration. He was doing a show there and decided to debut a snippet of this new collaboration titled “Quit” featuring Ariana Grande. When Cashmere Cat premiered this song, the fans went crazy. There weren’t probably expecting another collaboration right after “9 After Coachella”. But nevertheless, they loved every bit of it. Now Cashmere Cat and Ariana Grande fans have got something great to look forward. I hope Cashmere Cat will give us this song in full soon, but for now, you can listen to a quick snippet at the end of this review and experience this new collaboration.

Although “Quit” is an experimental song just like “9 After Coachella” but it’s a lot better, primarily thanks to powerful vocals of Ariana Grande. I’m sure fans would love this and they’d want more experimental stuff from Cashmere Cat on his new album.

Listen to a preview of “Quit” by Cashmere Cat and Ariana Grande

Snippet of “Quit” by @CashmereCat feat. @ArianaGrande, played at his show in Pittsburgh, PA last night (April 25) 🏹🖤 pic.twitter.com/yrAcmpv3hp — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet2) April 26, 2017

UPDATE: This song will be out in full on coming Friday.