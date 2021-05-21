Music: Frenetics – ‘Broken Hand’ EP

Frenetics – Broken Hand EP

I’m loving this at the minute – it’s full of that early Arctic Monkeys swagger and attitude which is desperately lacking in a lot of ‘guitar bands’ at the minute:

‘Ella’ is the lead single from Sheffield/Leeds band Frenetics’ first EP, Broken Hand, which is out on 11 June.

As well as a hint of their Yorkshire counterparts Arctic Monkeys, the EP also has a few nods to the angular riffs of early Suede and some post-punk atmospherics. All in all a good combination of influences that instantly puts Frenetics near the top of my ‘ones to watch’ list. Well it would do if I had the time to make one, anyway.

To promote the release of the EP, Frenetics have got a few gigs booked, so if you like what you hear above then get yourself down to one and see them live:

2nd June – Carpe Diem, Leeds

15th June – The Twist, Colchester, Essex with Dingus Khan

16th June – SHELTERED. 93 Feet East with Coasts, Madcolours, Hella Better Dancer

6th July – George IV, Lichfield, Staffordshire (headline show)

27th July – Knockanstockan Festival, Ireland

24th August – Limetree Festival with Utah Saints & Jon Gomm



