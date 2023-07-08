Listen: Frank Ocean – ‘Sweet Life’

Odd Future singer Frank Ocean is fast becoming a bit huge, fitting nicely in his own niche between the two worlds of RnB and hip-hop. His profile was also helped recently by ‘coming out’ on his blog – leading to the predictable commentary about being gay in hip-hop etc… etc…

Unsurprisingly, Ocean has quickly gone underground following the furore – allowing his new track ‘Sweet Life’ to take all the attention.

If you’re familiar with his previous work, ‘Sweet Life’ will not hold any surprises for you – its a solid slice of smooth and soulful RnB that flows right through you. Check it out here:

‘Sweet Life’ is taken from Frank Ocean’s forthcoming solo album Channel Orange, which is set for release on 17 July and features contributions from Outkast man Andre 3000 and Odd Future’s already legendary rapper Earl Sweatshirt.

‘Sweet Life’ is the second track from Channel Orange to surface, following the epic ‘Pyramids’ which was released last month and can be heard just here:



