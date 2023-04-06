Music: Exitmusic – ‘Passage’

Brooklyn based duo Devon Church and Aleksa Palladino (Angela Darmody to fellow Boardwalk Empire fans!) make music to soundtrack the end of the world – and do a convincing job of it. Check out the powerful first single ‘Passage’, taken from the debut album of the same name, which shimmers and swells in all the right places before unleashing an Armageddon-shaped emotional crescendo. Think Sigur Ros, but in English:

‘Passage’, the single, is out on 23 April and the album is released on 21 May on Secretly Canadian. To pre-order the album, click this link: Passage

To promote the album, Exitmusic have got 5 UK dates lined up in May:

12 May, BRIGHTON – The Great Escape at The Royal Abert

14 May, GLASGOW – King Tuts with Zulu Winter

15 May, LEEDS – Brudenell with Zulu Winter

17 May, LONDON – Boston Arms with Zulu winter

23 May, LONDON – Electrowerks



