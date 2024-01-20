Coldplay – ‘Christmas Lights’ Single Review





Coldplay – ‘Christmas Lights’

There’s nothing like a good old Christmas song to get everyone in the festive spirit. Those rousing choruses, sleigh bells and children’s choirs are as Christmassy as mince pies and tinsel. Since their heyday in the 70’s and 80’s, Christmas songs have gone through a few transformation. Thankfully were not subjected to so many novelty songs like Mr Blobby and Bob The Builder these days, in their place though is something just as annoying – worthy smugfests like this.

‘Christmas Lights’ isn’t a bad song by any stretch of the imagination – it’s graceful melody, nice change of pace and strong chorus will ensure we hear a lot more of it in the run up to the big day. It’s just that the overly sentimental ‘message’ begins to grate after a while, and smacks of Coldplay cynically hijacking seasonal good-will to get a bit of attention ahead of their new album.



