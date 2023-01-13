Watch: CHVRCHES cover of Janelle Monae’s ‘Tightrope’

Regular readers of All-Noise will know I’m quite a big fan of the very underrated Janelle Monae, and you’ll probably also be aware that I quite liked CHVRCHES debut album as well.

It’s no surprise then that this video piqued my interest.

It was shot during a recent BillBoard ‘Women In Music’ event and shows CHVRCHES not only covering Monae’s track ‘Tightrope’, but adorning it with their own blissed out take on synthpop. All this while Monae was watching on in the audience.

Watch the video:

Here’s Janelle Monae loving the performance: