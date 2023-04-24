Christina Aguilera Takes the Front Seat on “Carpool Karaoke” – WATCH FULL EPISODE

The newest guest to take the front seat on Carpool Karaoke is Christina Aguilera. She blessed the CBS show last night when she appeared on the Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show With James Gorden.

On her appearance in the show, she sang her hits including “Fighter” and “Dirrty”. She also reminded us of the classic days by singing her greatest hit “Genie in a Bottle” as she rode across the city with the British host. They also managed to bring in Melissa McCarthy to do Redman’s verse in “Dirrty”.

Christina Aguilera also appeared in the non-singing segment of the program where she talked about a lot of things including her days with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. If you were expecting to hear about her album, you will be disappointed to know that she didn’t talk at all about it.

It was fun and we all loved every second of the program. You can watch the full episode below.

Watch Christina Aguilera in “Carpool Karaoke” Singing Her Hits