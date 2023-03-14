Bez is running in next years General Election!

Yep, Bez as in the slightly mental, loon-faced backing dancer of Madchester legends The Happy Mondays has announced he wants to run in the General Election next year to become MP of Salford.

Bez, 49, revealed his plans to the Manchester Evening News ahead of his appearance at an anti-fracking rally this weekend. The dancer and 2005 Celebrity Big Brother winner told the newspaper his political campaign will be based on providing voters with ‘a new world order’.

Here’s his quotes in full:

I’ve been saying we need a revolution and there’s no good shouting about it when you’re not actually doing anything. If you want to do something about things you’ve got to get into the corridors of power and take them on. If you’re voting for me, you’re voting as a protest about what’s happening in the world at the moment. I’m going to create a new world order and get rid of them and start again with a new, fairer system without evil being the main policy. One of my policies would be a permacultural society where we’ll end illness and get everybody back to an alkaline state.

Is it just me or does anyone else think ‘alkaline state’ would be a good name for a band!?

Ladies and gentlemen of Salford, here is your potential next Member of Parliament: