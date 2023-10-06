The best albums out in October

After the blockbusting month of album releases that was September, this month’s schedule doesn’t look quite as impressive. Other than Arcade Fire’s potentially huge Reflektor, there’s nothing that immediately catches the eye. Take a closer look though and there’s plenty of interesting albums to get excited about in October.
From the return of Sleigh Bells and Cage The Elephant to the always challenging Warp favourite Kwes, there should be something new to get you going. If not, there’s always Paul McCartney’s ‘New’ album!
7 October
The Fratellis – We Need Medicine
Cage The Elephant – Melophobia
Sleigh Bells – Bitter Rivals
Islet – Released By The Movement
Pusha T – My Name Is My Name
14 October
Pearl Jam – Lightning Bolt
Paul McCartney – New
Cults – Static
Kwes – ‘ILP’
28 October
Arcade Fire – Reflektor
Lorde – Pure Heroine
Laurel Halo – Chance Of Rain