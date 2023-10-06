The best albums out in October

After the blockbusting month of album releases that was September, this month’s schedule doesn’t look quite as impressive. Other than Arcade Fire’s potentially huge Reflektor, there’s nothing that immediately catches the eye. Take a closer look though and there’s plenty of interesting albums to get excited about in October.

From the return of Sleigh Bells and Cage The Elephant to the always challenging Warp favourite Kwes, there should be something new to get you going. If not, there’s always Paul McCartney’s ‘New’ album!

7 October

The Fratellis – We Need Medicine

Cage The Elephant – Melophobia

Sleigh Bells – Bitter Rivals

Islet – Released By The Movement

Pusha T – My Name Is My Name

14 October

Pearl Jam – Lightning Bolt

Paul McCartney – New

Cults – Static

Kwes – ‘ILP’

28 October

Arcade Fire – Reflektor

Lorde – Pure Heroine

Laurel Halo – Chance Of Rain