3 New singles By Sia from her Deluxe Edition of “This is Acting”

The Australian singer and songwriter Sia has dropped a revised edition of “This is Acting” Album entitled “This is Acting (Deluxe Edition)” today (October 21, 2016). RCA Records and Sony Music Worldwide premiered it because of high success of the album.

This deluxe version contains few remixes of songs from the original album including the lead single “The Greatest.” Also, Sia has added three new singles: “Midnight Decisions”, “Confetti” and “Jesus Wept”

You can’t possibly deny the greatness of Sia as a singer. She has such a powerful voice and her lyrics are always meaningful and catchy.

If you like Sia, and you haven’t listened to her album “This Is Acting”, then I think it’s your best chance to buy an edition with 19 tracks in just $12.99 on iTunes. If you want a CD/DVD, you can buy it on Amazon in just $13.13.

Sia is currently on the musical tour in North America titled “Nostalgic for the Present Tour.” Sia is one of the top-rated music artists who have millions of fans across the world. We hope that the fans get to listen, Sia, performing her new tracks on the stage.

Why not! She’s on a tour and she would definitely want to promote her new album so she’s going to perform. Check out on the Internet and see if she’s coming to your city.

Listen to the new songs Sia added in the Deluxe Edition



