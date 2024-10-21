Rita Ora Released The New Song “Anywhere”

If you are a Rita Ora fan, this probably is the best day for you. Rita Ora has released the best song of her entire career with a video. “Anywhere” is the best throbbing club song of Ora yet. The singer has recorded the video in the New York city amidst the tall buildings and lights.

Rita has done an excellent job for her video by selecting popular places like Times Square and rooftop of NY city. From walking on the streets of Chinatown to boldly standing and dancing at the back of a car, she has become the talk of the town.

Check Out “Anywhere” With Lyrics

Rita has given music videos a revolutionary touch. Now you can run around on the NY streets and be a glamour queen. The climax of the song arrives with Rita singing the anthems of love and freedom as:

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we’ve got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We’ll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you