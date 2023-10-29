The best albums out in November

Christmas is nearly upon us, which means November is the last chance for some good new albums before December brings us a shipping container full of festive albums, greatest hits, reissues and anything else that might make for a decent stocking filler.

So naturally, there’s some pretty huge albums coming out in November – including Eminem’s long-awaited The Marshall Mathers LP 2, M.I.A.’s equally long-awaited Matangi and Jake Bugg’s relatively rapid-fire second album Shangri La.

In amongst all that, someone going by the name of ‘Lady Gaga’ also has a new LP out. See below for the full list of new albums worth getting excited about in November.

Amazon.co.uk Widgets

4 November

Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP2

M.I.A. – Matangi

Tinie Tempah – Demonstration

Cut Copy – Free Your Mind (stream)

11 November

Lady Gaga – Artpop

The Killers – Direct Hits

18 November

Jake Bugg – Shangri La