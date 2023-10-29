The best albums out in November

Christmas is nearly upon us, which means November is the last chance for some good new albums before December brings us a shipping container full of festive albums, greatest hits, reissues and anything else that might make for a decent stocking filler.
So naturally, there’s some pretty huge albums coming out in November – including Eminem’s long-awaited The Marshall Mathers LP 2, M.I.A.’s equally long-awaited Matangi and Jake Bugg’s relatively rapid-fire second album Shangri La.
In amongst all that, someone going by the name of ‘Lady Gaga’ also has a new LP out. See below for the full list of new albums worth getting excited about in November.
4 November
Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP2
M.I.A. – Matangi
Tinie Tempah – Demonstration
Cut Copy – Free Your Mind (stream)
11 November
Lady Gaga – Artpop
The Killers – Direct Hits
18 November
Jake Bugg – Shangri La