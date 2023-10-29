Shangri La Jake Bugg album
29 OCT

The best albums out in November

Christmas is nearly upon us, which means November is the last chance for some good new albums before December brings us a shipping container full of festive albums, greatest hits, reissues and anything else that might make for a decent stocking filler.

So naturally, there’s some pretty huge albums coming out in November – including Eminem’s long-awaited The Marshall Mathers LP 2, M.I.A.’s equally long-awaited Matangi and Jake Bugg’s relatively rapid-fire second album Shangri La.

In amongst all that, someone going by the name of ‘Lady Gaga’ also has a new LP out. See below for the full list of new albums worth getting excited about in November.

4 November
Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP2
M.I.A. – Matangi
Tinie Tempah – Demonstration
Cut Copy – Free Your Mind (stream)

11 November
Lady Gaga – Artpop
The Killers – Direct Hits

18 November
Jake Bugg – Shangri La

Post Author: Luke Glassford

