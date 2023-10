Bat For Lashes has released the video for her latest single ‘All Your Gold’ – which follows ‘Laura’ and ‘Marilyn’ as the third track taken from her upcoming album The Haunted Man (out 15 October).

The video was directed by Noel Paul and is a fairly simple but captivating black and white affair. Check it out below:



The Haunted Man is Natasha Khan’s third album as Bat For Lashes, and is out on 15 October via Parlophone Records. Preorder the album here: The Haunted Man