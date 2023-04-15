Arctic Monkeys Single – Dont Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair…

The anticipation for Arctic Monkeys new album Suck It And See is steadily growing – and with singles like this being dripped out of the Monkeys camp it would seem the Sheffield bands fourth album could well live up to all the hype.

Built on a solid guitar riff that has Josh Homme’s fingerprints all over it, ‘Don’t Sit Down…’ is a snapshot of everything that makes the Arctic Monkeys one of the most exciting and interesting rock bands around – slightly madcap lyrics (“Go into business grizzly bear”!??) that don’t sound silly and a routine rock formula that they somehow manage to make sound completely new and unique.

On top of that, Alex Turner is sounding as good as ever – and even appears confident enough to sound like Kula Shaker’s Crispin Mills! Check out the psychedelic video and let us know what you think about the song below:



