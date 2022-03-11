Watch: AlunaGeorge release fairy tale inspired video for single ‘Attracting Flies’

Electro-soul duo AlunaGeorge can do no wrong at the minute, and can even get away with the lame-sounding concept of re-imagining classic fairy tales in a modern setting.

For the video for their superb new single ‘Attracting Flies’ director Emil Nava takes the songs lyric of ‘little grey fairy tales / and little white lies’ and runs with it – depicting Aluna Francis as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and that one who had a pea under her mattress (in this case the pea is swapped for a pill, naturally).

Watch the video here:



‘Attracting Flies’ will feature on AlunaGeorge’s debut album Body Music, which will be out on 1 July.