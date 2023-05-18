Algarve: a Great Road Trip from Faro to Carvoeiro

The Algarve has many qualities, and an environment that is both tamed and wild in places. As a family, for example, there will always be something to do; and many types of accommodation and activities to discover. Back to the Algarve, and on the road trip from Faro to Carvoeiro.

The secrets of Faro

Once in Faro, what could be better than taking the direction of Tavira? This typical city of the region is located between mountains and the Gilao river. Here, the alleys hide many secrets, and the churches are majestic. Like that of Santo Antonio for example. Also, in Tavira, the Palacio da Galeria is worth a visit. By staying in the region, the discovery of the Ria Formosa Natural Park can easily be added to the program. In this place, the wild landscapes are preserved, and it is possible to find colonies of birds and other flamingos.

Carvoeiro, the fishing village

At the mouth of the Arade, on the west side, is Carvoeiro. This fishing village offers a cobbled town centre, and breathtaking scenery from the bay that sits in the main square. Around Carvoeiro, it is possible to discover rocky coasts, beaches sheltered by cliffs, but also caves. On the side of the Algar Seco site. Arrived at Carvoeiro, it will be possible to make a beautiful hike with the family, to Cape Saint-Vincent. This is also the westernmost point of Europe. Here it will be possible to explore the dunes and the paths between the cliffs. For an unforgettable experience.

A Great Video to Discover the Algarve in Portugal