Album stream: Sigur Ros – ‘Kveikur’

Icelandic post-rock trio Sigur Ros are gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album Kveikur next week (on XL Recordings). In preparation of its release, they’ve already revealed three tracks from it – ‘Brennisteinn‘, ‘Isjaki‘ and most recently the title track. Today we get to hear the whole thing, as it’s available to stream in full at Amazon – click here to listen.

Kveikur tracklist:

01. Brennisteinn

02. Hrafntinna

03. Isjaki

04. Yfirbord

05. Stormur

06. Kveikur

07. Rafstraumur

08. Bláprádur

09. Var