Odd Future members Domo Genesis, Hodgy Beats and Left Brain have a new album under their MellowHigh moniker coming out next week, and have just made it available to stream via MySpace.

The album, also called MellowHigh, features guest spots from fellow Odd Future members Tyler, The Creator and Earl Sweatshirt.

The album can be streamed now by visiting MySpace, or you can use the handy player below: