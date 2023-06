Aussie synth-pop duo Empire Of The Sun are back after a five year absence with their second album Ice On The Dune next week.

Before it’s out though, Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore have made the album available to stream via Rolling Stone.

Ice on the Dune Tracklist:

01. Lux

02. DNA

03. Alive

04. Concert Pitch

05. Ice On The Dune

06. Awakening

07. I’ll Be Around

08. Old Flavours

09. Celebrate

10. Surround Sound

11. Disarm

12. Keep A Watch