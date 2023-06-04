BE
04 JUN

Album stream: Beady Eye – ‘BE’

Ahead of its release next week, Beady Eye have made their second album BE available to stream online. Head over to iTunes to stream  BE via this link: www.itunes.com/beadyeye

BE is the follow-up to the former Oasis members’ first album Different Gear, Still Speeding – and promises a slightly new sound thanks to the involvement of TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek on production duties.

The album features the previously released tracks ‘Flick Of The Finger‘ and ‘Second Bite Of The Apple‘. Here’s the full tracklist:

1. Flick of the Finger
2. Soul Love
3. Face the Crowd
4. Second Bite of the Apple
5. Soon Come Tomorrow
6. Iz Rite
7. I’m Just Saying
8. Don’t Bother Me
9. Shine a Light
10. Ballroom Figured
11. Start Anew

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *