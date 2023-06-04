Album stream: Beady Eye – ‘BE’

Ahead of its release next week, Beady Eye have made their second album BE available to stream online. Head over to iTunes to stream BE via this link: www.itunes.com/beadyeye

BE is the follow-up to the former Oasis members’ first album Different Gear, Still Speeding – and promises a slightly new sound thanks to the involvement of TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek on production duties.

The album features the previously released tracks ‘Flick Of The Finger‘ and ‘Second Bite Of The Apple‘. Here’s the full tracklist:

1. Flick of the Finger

2. Soul Love

3. Face the Crowd

4. Second Bite of the Apple

5. Soon Come Tomorrow

6. Iz Rite

7. I’m Just Saying

8. Don’t Bother Me

9. Shine a Light

10. Ballroom Figured

11. Start Anew