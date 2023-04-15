ACM Nominations: Full list with Chris Stapleton Leading the Pack

Chris Stapleton is leading the nominations for the 23rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards but the pack also includes some surprises. Chris has 8 nominations and he totally deserves it. He has been dazzling his fans with his country songs. His current single “Broken Halos” is already sitting at No.3 and is a nominee for the single of the year.

I don’t think anyone is taking away the crown from Chris Stapleton this year. His award-show dominance seems to be continuing. Even his songs that never made it to the radio (I’m talking about “Whiskey and You”) as a single are now nominees for the awards. However, it’s only one of the four nominees. The other nominations for this category are “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert, “Female” by Keith Urban, and “Body Like a Backroad” by Sam Hunt. Out of these tracks, there is only hit. The other tracks have barely made their presence felt in the charts. It’s a strange category considering one song wasn’t released as a single while other three didn’t impress with their chart performance.

The other category that might interest you the Entertainer of the Year category. The nominees in this category are Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, and Luke Bryan – surprisingly all the nominees are males.

The Male and Female Vocalist category includes almost the same artists that were nominated in 2017. It looks obvious that Miss Lambert will win the Female Vocalist of the Year while the Male Vocalist of the year could be a tie between Thomas Rhett and Grand Ole Opry.