Music: 2:54 – ‘Creeping’

2:54 – ‘Creeping’

It might be a bit of an odd band name, but the 2:54 are anything but odd when it comes to making smouldering, darkly melodic and beguiling music. Their debut album is due out at the end of May, and ahead of that here’s the lead single ‘Creeping’ – which is pretty good:

2:54 are Colette and Hannah Thurlow, along with Alex Robins and Joel Porter, and have been making music and gigging in and around London for the past two years or so. Things have started to really move for them now, with the success of previous singles ‘Scarlet’ and ‘You’re Early’ and a bit of chatter at SXSW, they have now been confirmed as the support act for The XX for their eagerly anticipated show on 15 May at London’s Chats Palace – which precede’s 2:54’s biggest headline show to date on 7 June at London’s Scala.



