Zayn Releases a Music Video For, “Satisfaction”. Watch Here:

Back in December, the British singer and songwriter, “Zain Malik” who is better known under his stage name, “Zayn” released his much anticipated sophomore album, “Icarus Falls”. The album features 27-tracks.

From the album, Zayn has released a new music video for the song, “Satisfaction” directed by “Bouha Kazmi”. The track was co-written by Zayn with Malay.

The music video to the song, “Satisfaction” was shot in 2016 which shows that how hard Zayn has worked to bless his fans with this album. Let’s just pay respect where it’s due.

The visuals feature a love story of a black couple. It starts with showing the words that were featured in Zayn’s debut album. You will see the words, “Until the flower of this love has blossomed this heart won’t be at peace” as the video unfolds.

It really is an emotional video, the ending just ripped my heart. One last, you are barely gonna see the British singer in the video.

Watch the music video to Zayn’s, “Satisfaction”:

Zayn talked to the media about the album and said, “It’s a bit different to my last record in terms of it’s matured, (I have) got a bit older. I didn’t know what was going on for a while. I was just putting out a record and not really being as prominent as I wanted to be”.