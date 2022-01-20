Zayn and Taylor Swift Tease Their Music Video – Watch a 20-second Clip

Zayn and Taylor Swift have shared a clip of their upcoming music video, titled “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”. The preview is only 20-seconds long but these are probably the gorgeous half a minute of video that you have seen so far in 2017. Yes, it’s that good.

Both the artists shared this preview on their social media pages, with a promise to preview the full version of the music video tomorrow. The video will preview finally on VEVO. So, when you wake up tomorrow, you will have something amazing to start your day – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video.

The song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is the soundtrack for the film “Fifty Shades Darker”. In the music video, you see Taylor Swift delivering expressions that mimic pain and anguish. She walks through a hallway in a mansion while Zyan is angry in his own way as he breaks plates and glasses somewhere on a table.

The preview tells one thing for sure: the upcoming music video will be a hit. If you want to be the first of the few who had a sneak peak of the video, then hit the Play button below and watch the 20-second snippet now.

Watch “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” MV preview by Zyan Malik and Taylor Swift