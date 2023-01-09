Wild Beasts Album ‘Present Tense’ – watch the video for lead single ‘Wanderlust’

Wild Beasts have announced the follow-up to their successful 2011 album Smother will be called Present Tense and is due out on 24 February via Domino.

Smother was the bands biggest hit yet, so expectations are high for the new album – which was recorded at London’s Konk Studios with the help of producers Lexxx and Brian Eno associate Leo Abrahams.

Wild Beasts have also released ‘Wanderlust’ – a slow burning and tense track – as the lead single.

Watch the video for ‘Wanderlust’:

Present Tense tracklist:

01. Wanderlust

02. Nature Boy

03. Mecca

04. Sweet Spot

05. Daughters

06. Pregnant Pause

07. A Simple Beautiful Truth

08. A Dog’s Life

09. Past Perfect

10. New Life

11. Palace

As well as announcing a new album, Wild Beasts have also confirmed a bunch of UK tour dates – see below for the full dates.

MARCH

26 Manchester, Albert Hall

27 Glasgow, Arches

29 Dublin, Olympia

30 Bristol, Academy 1

31 Cambridge, Corn Exchange

APRIL

01 London, Brixton Academy