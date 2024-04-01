Weekend Schemers – ‘Little Too Late’ Single

Leicester band Weekend Schemers launched their brand new single ‘Little Too Late’ with a characteristically blistering set at Leicester’s legendary venue, The Shed.

Featuring their trademark spiky but intense indie-pop, and a couple of well-received Killers covers, The Schemers’ set showed just why they have been attracting so much attention recently. Very rarely do young bands look like the finished article, but this fresh faced four-some give the impression that they have been playing together for years – keeping the huge and knowledgeable Shed audience captivated throughout their 10-song set.

‘Little Too Late’, which closed the set, was the nights triumphant highlight and is the sound of a band maturing as artists. Building on a delicate guitar intro reminiscent of U2 in their prime, it erupts into a hands-in-the-air rock sing-along with Harry Radburn’s impressive drumming providing a solid foundation for singer and lead-guitarist Andy Cooper to shine.

The Weekend Schemers are definitely a new band worth keeping an eye on – check them out here and listen to ‘Little Too Late’.



