They may now be without former frontman Daniel Blumberg, but that’s not stopping London shoegazers Yuck from sounding better than ever. Their second album Glow And Behold is out on 30 September, and today they’ve revealed the video for new single ‘Middle Sea’.

Watch the tennis-inspired video below:

‘Middle Sea’ follows the release of Glow And Behold’s lead single ‘Rebirth‘. Preoder the album here:Glow & Behold