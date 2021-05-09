Watch: Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Mosquito’ video

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released a promo video for new single ‘Mosquito’, the title track from their pretty great new album – read my review of said album here.

The video was directed by Shimbe, the same artist who created the very garish cover art for the album, and features a CGI mozzy engorging on a little boys blood. It gets a bit psychedelic at the end, but not really interesting enough to warrant three minutes of looking at a close-up of a CGI insect beforehand. Here it is if you have a few minutes to waste, though: