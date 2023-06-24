Despair video
24 JUN

Watch: Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Despair’ video

New York legends Yeah Yeah Yeahs made some headlines last week by revealing they were the first band ever to film a video on top of the Empire State Building. Today they’ve revealed the video in question for latest Mosquito single ‘Despair’.

The video was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Daughters, who directed THAT ‘Maps’ video, and shows the band assembling on top of the building after a long night out to play a joyous rendition of ‘Despair’ as the sun comes up. Naturally it closes with an awesome helicopter-shot of the Manhattan skyline.

Watch the video here:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *