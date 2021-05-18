Watch Two Music Videos: “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” by Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has finally premiered the official music videos for her latest two singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz”. She premiered both these tracks a few weeks back and ever since we all have been anticipating the official music videos for these tracks. With their success on charts, both the tracks deserved to have visual treatment. NOW it’s finally here. Go ahead and watch both the music videos below.

The music videos came out on YouTube last night. Just the way Nicki released both the tracks simultaneously, she also premiered both the music videos at the same time. Did you expect that? I had a feeling already that Nicki will give us both the videos on the same day.

As soon as the music videos came out, the view counter on YouTube went crazy. In the first 12 hours, both videos had over 5 million collective views. Now that’s a lot, even when considering that the they were Nicki’s videos. Now I’m not sure which of the two music videos will rack more views in the end. I think people like the ‘Barbie Tingz’ more as of now but it could change any time.

You will see Nicki practically vibrating with energy in both the videos. The visuals have bold colors and they are directed by Nicki herself and Giovanni Bianco. As expected, you will see a lot of Nicki’s body and some super sexy costumes in both the videos. You can watch both the videos below.

Watch Official Music Videos for “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”