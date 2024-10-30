Watch The Video of “Love So Soft” + Lyrics

Kelly Clarkson’s new song ‘Love So Soft’ hit the market only a couple of months ago and made it to the Billboard chart already. The track is currently on the number 70 on Billboard charts.

Check Out The Lyrics Here

Yeah

Every kiss is a door

Can I knock on yours? Can we knock a little more?

If a touch is a key

Keep on twisting, keep on locking, keep on turning me

[Pre-chours]

Let me in

I wanna be closer to you, let you under my skin

If I let you in

You gotta be careful with it

Let me tell you again, hey

[Chorus]

Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer

Break it then you buy it and it sure gonna cost ya

Love so soft that you can’t rub off

You gon’ love it if you try it

Got you hooked now you’re caught up

Love so soft, so soft (so soft)

Love so soft, so soft (so soft)

[Verse 2]

If a thought was the truth

We’d be doing all the kinds of things I know you wanna do

But I need, need to know (need to know)

Will you protect me, respect me if I let you close?

[Pre-chours]

Let (oh, let) me in (let me in, let me in)

I wanna be closer to you, let you under my skin

If I let (if I let) you in (let you in, let you in)

You gotta be careful with it

Let me tell you again, hey

[Chorus]

Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer

Break it then you buy it and it sure gonna cost ya

Love so soft that you can’t rub off

You gon’ love it if you try it

Got you hooked now you’re caught up

Love so soft, so soft (so soft)

Love so soft, so soft (so soft)

[Bridge]

If you want this love, got to hold it tight

Never let it go, baby, let it give you life (let it give you life)

If you want this love, got to hold it tight

Never let it go, baby, let it give you life

[Chorus]

Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer

Break it then you buy it and it sure gonna cost ya (you ain’t had, you ain’t had)

Love so soft that you can’t rub off

You gon’ love it if you try it

Got you hooked now you’re caught up

If you want this love ( If you want), got to hold it tight (If you want)

Never let it go, baby

Love so soft (so soft)

Love so soft (so soft)

If you want this love

Never let it go, baby

C’mon love, c’mon, c’mon love

Love, love, love

Love, love, love, love

If you want it baby, so soft, yeah