Watch The Video of “Love So Soft” + Lyrics

Kelly Clarkson’s new song ‘Love So Soft’ hit the market only a couple of months ago and made it to the Billboard chart already. The track is currently on the number 70 on Billboard charts.
Check Out The Lyrics Here
Yeah
Every kiss is a door
Can I knock on yours? Can we knock a little more?
If a touch is a key
Keep on twisting, keep on locking, keep on turning me
[Pre-chours]
Let me in
I wanna be closer to you, let you under my skin
If I let you in
You gotta be careful with it
Let me tell you again, hey
[Chorus]
Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer
Break it then you buy it and it sure gonna cost ya
Love so soft that you can’t rub off
You gon’ love it if you try it
Got you hooked now you’re caught up
Love so soft, so soft (so soft)
Love so soft, so soft (so soft)
[Verse 2]
If a thought was the truth
We’d be doing all the kinds of things I know you wanna do
But I need, need to know (need to know)
Will you protect me, respect me if I let you close?
[Pre-chours]
Let (oh, let) me in (let me in, let me in)
I wanna be closer to you, let you under my skin
If I let (if I let) you in (let you in, let you in)
You gotta be careful with it
Let me tell you again, hey
[Chorus]
Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer
Break it then you buy it and it sure gonna cost ya
Love so soft that you can’t rub off
You gon’ love it if you try it
Got you hooked now you’re caught up
Love so soft, so soft (so soft)
Love so soft, so soft (so soft)
[Bridge]
If you want this love, got to hold it tight
Never let it go, baby, let it give you life (let it give you life)
If you want this love, got to hold it tight
Never let it go, baby, let it give you life
[Chorus]
Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer
Break it then you buy it and it sure gonna cost ya (you ain’t had, you ain’t had)
Love so soft that you can’t rub off
You gon’ love it if you try it
Got you hooked now you’re caught up
If you want this love ( If you want), got to hold it tight (If you want)
Never let it go, baby
Love so soft (so soft)
Love so soft (so soft)
If you want this love
Never let it go, baby
C’mon love, c’mon, c’mon love
Love, love, love
Love, love, love, love
If you want it baby, so soft, yeah