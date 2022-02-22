Watch The Music Video To Our Last Night’s Song, “The Leap”.

The American post-hardcore band, “Our Last Night” has shared a new song titled, “The Leap”. It was accompanied with a music video as well.

The Leap will be a part of the American group’s fifth studio album called, “Let Light Overcome”. It is a follow up to their previously released songs, “Demons” and “Soul Speak” from the album.

Let Light Overcome is a project of 8 tracks and is set to be released on 8th of March, 2019. You can pre-order the album here.

The new song, “The Leap” is another bop from the American band. From the engineering to the vocals, everything is just perfect. This song is on repeat.

The music video? It sees the group members performing the song in a dark room. They look energetic.

Watch the music video to Our Last Night’s new song, “The Leap”:

Our Last night has announced a tour starting from 1st March, 2019 in Chicago, IL. Learn more about the tour details here.