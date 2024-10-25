The American Pop Rock Band, “Imagine Dragons” Contributed in the soundtrack of the movie, “Ralph Breaks The Internet” with a song titled, “Zero”. It was good to learn that the song will also be appearing on their upcoming album, “Origin” when they shared the deluxe track list of their forthcoming album last Sunday which is set to be released on 9th of November.

Here is the track list:

full tracklisting for the deluxe version of our upcoming album #ORIGINS

1. Natural

2. Boomerang

3. Machine

4. Cool Out

5. Bad Liar

6. West Coast

7. Zero

8. Bullet in a Gun

9. Digital

10. Only

11. Stuck

12. Love

13. Birds

14. Burn Out

15. Real Life — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 21, 2018

“Zero” as you know, is a captivating song and i think that is a great idea to include the song in their new album.

Now the news breaking the internet is, that the American Group has shared the Official Music Video to the bop, “Zero”.

Don’t worry. Unlike others, the Music video to zero does not just sees the scene from the movie, “Ralph Breaks The Internet”. That’s what we normally see. The music videos for the songs contributing in some movies only feature scenes from the movie.

Coming to the video, It is funny or maybe not. For the moment, i felt like i was playing a video game, but one thing is for sure. It is like catchy stuff. I mean throughout the video you will be like, “What’s Happening?” LOL!

Watch The Music Video To Imagine Dragon’s “Zero”:

Pre-Order the Imagine Dragon’s upcoming Album, “Origins” Here.