‘Shut Up’ is the latest track from highly rated punks Savages to get the video treatment ahead of the release of their debut album Silence Yourself on 6 May.

The video, directed by Giorgio Testi, begins with frontwoman Jehnny Beth reading the bands artistic mission statement (which is included on the above album artwork) before exploding into life. The whole thing is pretty compelling and makes good use of the bands incendiary live performances. Check it out: