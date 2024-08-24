Watch Rude by Magic on YouTube

‘Rude’ by Magic is a refreshing sound of reggae beat in mainstream pop. The song has an overall relaxing vibe but lacks real depth. ‘Rude’ has been sitting on top of many music charts for more than a week now, providing a great introduction to the talented Canadian Band Magic.

Nasri Tony Atweh was once a popular solo artist in Canada but his career took a turn as he decided to dedicate more time to songwriting. He joined hands with Adam Messinger to form a songwriting a production team. After writing songs for popular artists such as Justin Bieber, Pitbull, and Christina Aguilera, Nasri has made a comeback to his singing career with his new band Magic.

‘Rude is set to a light reggae beat that goes in hands with band’s philosophy of music. The song has a light storyline that can easily bring a smile to a listener’s face. The song Rude begins with a man asking his father’s permission to wed his lover. His father refuses and that’s when the chorus beings…

“Why you gotta be so rude?”

“Rude” is produced by Adam Messigner. The song has good lyrics, a light story, and it is good on the ears. However, many feel that ‘Rude’ doesn’t stick strongly despite awesome guitar solo in the final bridge.

Watch the official video of Rude by Magic on YouTube

Let us know if you really think Rude by Magic is a chart-buster.