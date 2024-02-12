Watch Official Music Video for “Wait” by Maroon 5

Maroon 5 have dropped the official music video for their latest single “Wait”. The single is already performing well on the radio. With the official video, Maroon 5 has decided to give it a little push to do even better. I’m sure it will help the song as this Dave Meyers’ directed visual is nothing less than amazing.

It’s a brilliant music video. Dave Meyers directed it. It’s also probably Maroon 5’s most expensive MV to date. It’s impressive how the band has gone ahead and invested in doing a music video that will stay with the fans for months to come. I think it’s a great move and the video that they have premiered is perfect for being an expensive visual.

Although it’s a great music video, it’s not easy to interpret. I will leave it to you to figure out what happened in the video. Nevertheless, you will eventually understand the visual after watching it a few times. I don’t have any doubt that everyone will give it a few tries at least. Watch it below.

Watch “Wait ” by Maroon 5 – Official Music Video