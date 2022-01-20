The American singer and songwriter, “Arian Grande” has shared a new song, “7 rings” with an accompanying music video directed by, “Hannah Lux Davis”. The song will be a part of her upcoming fifth studio album, “thanku, next”.

The track, “7 rings” was co-written by Ariana with “Michael Foster”, “Kaydence”, “Richard Rodgers”, “TBHits”, “Njomza”, “Tayla Parx”, “Victoria Monét”, “Oscar Hammerstein II” and “Scootie”.

7 rings is a type of song that will easily make it’s way to your heart. It is a catchy number featuring an Hip-Hop influence on it.

Well, in the music video of this new song you are gonna witness a house party, a good one. I am sure you are gonna love it, and if you ask me my friend, I would love to join them partying. LOL!

Watch music video to Ariana Grande’s, “7 rings”:

The idea for the title of this song came from the 7 friendship rings that Ariana and her 6 real life friends own. They bought the rings in New York City.

Ariana has planned and announced The Sweetener Tour in support of her upcoming LP. She will be visiting almost allover the North America. You can get your tickets and learn more about the tour details here.