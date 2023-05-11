Watch Music Video by Jennifer Hudson – “Remember Me”

Jennifer Hudson really knows her thing. She knows how to make music videos that deliver the same intensity as does her music. To prove this once again, Jennifer released a new music video for her recently released single “Remember Me”. This single will be featured on her album, which is expected to come out any time during this year. It will be a follow-up album to J-HUD. Since it’s been a long time, starting off things with something titled “Remember Me” seems appropriate. But hey J-HUD, everyone remembers you, seriously.

The song “Remember Me” isn’t about Jennifer and her fans, but it’s rather about Jennifer and her ex-lover. She asks her if he remembers her at all. She wants him to remember her in the important moments of his life, something that would make her feel really happy. When the music video opens, Jennifer Hudson is seen walking through a crowd and standing in front of a car. Her boyfriend comes out of the car and watches Jennifer, indicating that he remembers her.

The music video could spur a bit of controversy here as Jennifer Hudson has given all the power to her boyfriend in this music video. People would have appreciated more if Jennifer had shown her to be in-charge of her life. It feels as if her life is about to end. I don’t know what Jennifer really wanted to convey from this video. You watch it yourself and see if you like this music video.

Watch “Remember Me” Music Video by Jennifer Hudson