Festival preview: T In The Park 2012

T In The Park weather forecast

Let’s not beat about the bush, this weekend’s weather forecast is so bad it’s sure to be on the mind of anyone who has a T In The Park ticket. Here’s the bare bones:

Thursday weather: Not too bad. Highs of 18 degrees and dry throughout much of the day – some rain in the evening though, which will probably carry on right the way through to Friday…

Friday weather: Plenty of rain to keep your wellies honest! The wind will pick up as the day goes on as well so make sure you take one of those handy tent peg mallets!

Saturday weather: Much of a muchness. The forecast is saying just cloudy and overcast – although with weather warnings for heavy rain being issued for the region already, don’t get your hopes up for a dry day!

Sunday weather: Probably raining all day – with maybe a slight chance of a bit of intermittent sunshine, if you’re lucky! At least the wind will die down a bit though.

So in short – expect to get wet. Just like at every festival in the UK! Here’s a link to the forecast so you can keep up to date: T In The Park forecast.

T In The Park line-up

Headliners

Friday 6 July – Snow Patrol

Not the greatest band to kick off a festival with, in my humble opinion, but it could be worse I suppose. Here they are doing ‘Run’ at T In The Park 5 years ago to help get you in the mood:

Saturday 7 July – The Stone Roses

The epic saga of the Roses’ resurrection rumbles on! May be old news now, but will still be amazing:

Sunday 8 July – Kasabian

It’s took them long enough, but now Kasabian are in the big leagues of festival headliners! Expect a cocksure, triumphant close to the festival:

Who else is playing?

There’s a veritable smorgasbord (sorry to be cheesy!) of excellent rock, indie and dance acts on at T In The Park this year, Highlights should include Florence and The Machine, New Order, Tinie Tempah, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Calvin Harris, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, The Maccabees and Miles Kane, to name but a few.



