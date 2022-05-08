Watch Music Video: “Anna Wintour” by Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks has premiered the official music video for her latest single “Anna Wintour”. The music video is a dance-filled visual that will definitely get you off your feet within a few seconds. The music video came out on YouTube.

“Anna Wintour” is Azealia Banks‘ latest single from her “Fantasia II: The Second Wave” album. The album is expected to make it to the shelves this summer so you could expect at least one more track from the album before we get the album.

Azealia has awesome dancing abilities and we can see that in this music video. She is wearing ankle leather boots that tell you straight away that the girl is in mood for some fierce choreography. While dancing, Azealia serves some hot moments as her white top slips often. Nevertheless, you will also notice her special hairstyle.

One thing that’s pretty obvious is how Azealia changed her style, both with her dance and her rap. There is definitely some improvement and it’s a welcome change. I think she looks better, dances better, and raps better now. In this music video, you will see her dancing throughout the music video while rapping verses with ease. Go ahead and watch the music video below.

Watch “Anna Wintour” by Azealia Banks