Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform “I Don’t Think About You” and “Didn’t I” Live on TV

Kelly Clarkson appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform two tracks for her latest album “Meaning of Life”. The tracks she selected were “I Don’t Think About You” and “Didn’t I”. The performance was an emotional affair, as it’s usually with Kelly. The 35-year old was amazing as she displayed the depth of her vocals and showed us that she’s got so blessed with her vocal range that emotions naturally flow from the song.

When she performed “I Don’t Think About You” on the show, she had a band supporting her. The live band was really good and helped Kelly as much as it could to bring out the true emotion in the song. While performing her other song “Didn’t I”, Kelly brought in a lot of energy. She gave the song a true ‘single’ treatment and I’m sure she is going to get it on charts. The song has potential and Kelly’s vocals made it just so splendid.

Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform “I Don’t Think About You” & “Didn’t I” on Late Night With Seth Meyers





Along with the performances, she also gave a short interview on the show. During the interview, you get to see the Kelly you love. She opened up about The Voice and her role on the program as a judge. She also talked about Golden Globes and the personalities that met there. Watch the interview below.

Watch Kelly Clarkson talk about Blake Shelton and Golden Globes in an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers



