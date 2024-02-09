Watch Ed Sheeran Perform “Shape Of You” & “Castle On The Hill”

Ed Sheeran has delivered two of the best performances at Iconic Sydney Opera House and both of them are worth watching. If you didn’t watch it live, then it’s your chance to watch this mesmerizing performance now after this review.

The songs that Ed performed are “Shape of You” and “Castle on The Hill”. Both these songs are already a major hit and the performance that Ed delivered is great. This performance was the part of the promotional campaign that Ed has been running since a week to promote his upcoming third studio album.

This was the first concert that Ed did in over a year. Now that’s a long time considering he has been enjoying a lot of airtime with Top 40 radio throughout the year and people expected him to do a lot of concerts. But still, now that he has made a comeback, we will be listening to him live in different venues in 2017.

Performing at The Sydney Opera House is definitely a privilege and a dream for performers and singers. Ed is lucky to have the chance to perform this gig at this time when his third album is in the promotional cycle. The show at the Sydney Opera House was an hour long and Ed totally dominated this time. Time to watch these two performances.

Watch Ed Sheeran perform “Shape of You” and “Castle on The Hill” at The Sydney Opera House