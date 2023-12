Thom Yorke’s supergroup Atoms For Peace are still out and about touring their debut album AMOK – and today MTV Japan have shared a special live video of previous single ‘Before Your Very Eyes’, which was shot during an Atoms For Peace gig in Tokyo last month.

The live video offers a slightly different perspective to the tune than the stunning stop-motion video that was released back in October, and shows Thom Yorke on good form.

Watch the live performance, and then the original video, below: