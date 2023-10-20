Watch: Arcade Fire debut new ‘Reflektor’ songs during Brooklyn shows

If you hadn’t noticed, Arcade Fire have got a new album coming out soon.

This weekend, they played a couple of small and widely over-subscribed gigs in Brooklyn (tickets were changing hands for about $2,000!) and were going by the name of The Reflektors.

During the shows they played a host of tracks from their new Reflektor album, and below there’s fan videos of previously unheard tracks ‘Supersymmetry’, ‘It’s Never Over (Oh Orpheus)’, ‘Joan Of Arc’ and ‘Normal Person’. Enjoy…

‘Supersymmetry’



‘It’s Never Over (Oh Orpheus)’



‘Joan Of Arc’



‘Normal Person’

