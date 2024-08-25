Watch “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor Video on YouTube

Meghan Trainor has made an entry to charts with her “All About That Bass” – contending for ‘Song of the Summer’. She has spent quite a time penning down songs for Common Kings and Rascal Flatts but now she has come out of shadows, to the front-stage with sound of 50s classic R&B.

The single also mixes hop-hop and pop sounds to create an ultimate booty song.

The song “All About That Bass” is the first single from Nantucket songwriter. The single has taken top chart places at Billboard Digital Songs as well as Spotify Streaming chart. It also topped iTunes chart last week.

The song has helped Meghan Trainor become an instant hit despite facing some “skinny bitches” criticism.

“Yeah, my mama she told me don’t worry about your size,”

“She says boys like a little more booty to hold at night.”

“All About That Bass” has an impressive video. Choreographer Fatima Robinson and Sione Maraschino have created a perfect video for the song.

You’d want to dance in your seat when the video is playing. See the video below and let us know in the comments if it really made you move.

Watch Official Video for “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor on YouTube