Warpaint announce UK tour in November/December – ticket details

Following Kasabian’s lead, Warpaint have just announced a UK tour this winter off the back of a successful appearance at last weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.
The US band will play a total of six dates in the UK over November and December, starting off in London on 29 November and finishing in Birmingham on 5 December. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (4 July) at 9am, and there’s a presale which starts tomorrow morning (Wednesday 2 July). Visit Ticketmaster below for more details
Here’s the dates in full, followed by the cool looking tour poster:
November
29 – London – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
30 – Bournemouth – O2 Academy
December
2 – Gateshead – Sage Gateshead
3 – Glasgow – O2 Academy
4 – Manchester – Apollo
5 – Birmingham – The Institute
