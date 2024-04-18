Video Review: “Sandwich And A Soda” by Tamia

Tamia has premiered music video for track “Sandwich And A Soda”. Unlike the title, the track is really good. It looks as if whatever Tamia does turns out to be good.

This track is produced by Pop & Oak and it will be first single in Tamia’s upcoming album. This new album will be titled “Love Life” and it will be released in June through Def Jam Recordings. She recently joined this major label and we’re sure now that she is going to do great with such a major lable.

The music video for “Sandwich And A Soda” is as good as it gets. The excellent audio deserved a really good video and that’s what it has got now. The video takes us back to summer and makes us actually feel if summer is already here. Tamia is driving her awesome convertible car in this video. She reaches the desert where she start sweating. The temperature is so hot outside that she can’t do much but still she tries to keep her cool inside. She wants to seduce everyone and she knows she won’t be able to do it unless she stays really cool. She puts on a sexy top and denim short jeans and gets going with her mission. The video is really exciting.

Watch “Sandwich And A Soda” by Tamia